Keep the Bruce Clean & Green Appreciate Community Support

Submitted by KTBC&G

WOW, Keep the Bruce Clean & Green (KTBC&G) is so proud of all our special helpers who participated in the Scrub the Tub and Chi-Cheemaun festival parade!

Cigarette butts and doggy poop are usually among the top contributors of waste left behind. Our new Mascot Denali (owned by Barbara Zych) led the way as Keep the Bruce Clean & Green marched in the 50th Annual Chi-Cheemaun Festival Parade.

Our job is like climbing a mountain: hard going up but totally worth the effort coming down! To join our group of Litter Ambassadors, just email us at keepthebruceclean@gmail.com