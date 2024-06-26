Inaugural Sources of Knowledge Sings a Huge Success

Submitted by the Sources of Knowledge

Everyone is familiar with the Sources of Knowledge (SoK) annual Forum as well as our periodic talks (“SoK Talks”) but now we have “SoK Sings!”. Our inaugural SoK Sings! event was held in front of a very enthusiastic audience at the Parks Canada Visitor Centre on the evening of June 6th. Directed by Marty Oblak and organized by John Newitt, it was a great success. The evening featured 5 musicians/songwriters in the main theatre performing two sets and 4 in the upper entrance hall before, after and during the intermission.

Jon Newitt (the Tobermory singer not the organizer!), Marty Oblak (Tobermory), Amber May (Port Elgin), and Brian Taylor (Jackson Cove), along with Arnie Crittenden (Lion’s Head) on harmonica, performed a total of 5 songs each in 2 sets including a mix of their own songs and covers. The audience’s attention was particularly focused during a couple of very personal reflective songs performed by Amber and Marty. Kudos to Jon Newitt with his cover of Leonard Cohen (“Hallelujah”) while Brian Taylor and Arnie reminded us of the great music of Gordon Lightfoot. Marty closed the evening in the theatre by (trying) to enjoin Brian Taylor and then everyone into singing “Bye Bye Miss American Pie” which soon bled into a medley of songs.

Upstairs, the popular duet of Danielle and Madyo provided a great atmosphere during the intermission, allowing everyone to relax and enjoy some beautiful music. Their rendition of “Norwegian Wood” quieted any background discussions. Nolan Davis played keyboards as guests were arriving, and Andrew Burrow’s guitar kept people in the hall not wanting to leave the great evening behind. Photo L-R: Performers Danielle and Madyo entertain during the intermission.

Thanks to Parks Canada (and Hunter Lemon) for hosting the event and welcoming the crowd. With the success of our first SoK concert, SoK Sings! will be back… watch our web site: www.sourcesofknowledge.ca