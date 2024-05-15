Learning Gardens at Tobermory Community Park to Start Soon

Submitted by Beige McIntosh, Food Security Coordinator,

The Meeting Place Tobermory

Do you like to learn new skills, spend time outdoors and eat fresh vegetables? Do you wish you had someone to guide you through all the steps of growing a vegetable garden? Do you have some free time this summer to devote to growing food?

Join the The Meeting Place Tobermory’s Community Learning Garden Program! We provide garden space, seeds, seedlings, tools and weekly instructions to show you how to grow food. You show up, get your hands in the soil and make it happen!

This is a free program and is part of The Meeting Place’s mission to provide the community with skill building opportunities.

For more information call 519-596-2313 or email food@tobermorymeetingplace.com