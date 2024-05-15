Another Successful BPEG Earth Day 

Submitted by Heather Bryans

On Saturday, April 20th, the Bruce Peninsula Environment Group (BPEG) hosted Earth Day celebrations at Lindsay Tract. This year’s focus was on “Waste Management”, and participants were treated to informative talks covering a range of topics. These included the 2022 Waste Audit, Municipal Management, Impacts on the Environment from The Sea Bin project, Parks Canada and Bruce Trail Association, and Microplastic in Wildlife. Attendees were also provided with a hot chilli lunch, coffee, and baked goods. They had the chance to visit outdoor booths from environmentally mindful organizations and take guided hikes around Lindsay Tract.

BPEG is looking forward to hosting more informative events such as talks and field trips in the upcoming year. If you are interested in learning more about the Bruce Peninsula Environment Group, you can find them on Facebook and Instagram with the username @bpeg24, or visit their website at www.bpeg.ca.