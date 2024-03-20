GBPH Encourages Residents To Test Their Well Water This Spring

Media Release

March 15, 2024 – Grey-Bruce households that draw drinking water from wells and other private systems should test their water regularly to ensure it is safe to consume, as well-water quality can change over time.

Grey Bruce Public Health is reminding residents that spring is an ideal time to test well water.

“While we’re unlikely to experience the significant snow melt and flooding conditions of a typical Grey-Bruce spring, Public Health still encourages residents on privately owned systems to test their drinking water this spring by taking advantage of Public Health Ontario’s free well water testing program,” says GBPH Senior Public Health Manager Andrew Barton.

“Well water should be tested at least three times a year, so making it a habit to test in the spring, after each winter season, is a good idea.”

Grey Bruce Public Health launched last fall a locally designed service that ensures all residents have equitable, timely access to Public Health Ontario’s complimentary well water testing program.

Residents can pick up sample collection kits and drop off samples at 14 locations throughout Grey-Bruce.

A map of the locations, along with information on when to collect samples and drop them off, is available on GBPH’s Private Drinking Water webpage (https://www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca/Your-Environment/Safe-Water/Private-Drinking-Water).

Water samples must be tested by PHO within 48 hours of collecting the sample. Therefore, residents must collect and drop off their samples as close as possible to the scheduled courier pick-up time.

Public Health Ontario’s private drinking water testing program analyzes samples for the presence of bacterial indicators of contamination, specifically E. coli and total coliforms, which can make people sick and can even be fatal. Residents receive test results directly from PHO.

If a test comes back with an adverse result, residents can call Grey Bruce Public Health for assistance. There are many ways to deal with water contamination to ensure your family is protected.

PHO’s water testing program is not for people on municipal water systems.