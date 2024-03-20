BPEG Members Enjoy Bear Wise Presentation at March Meeting

Submitted by Heather Bryans,

Bruce Peninsula Environment Group

On Wednesday March 6, Bruce Peninsula Environment Group (BPEG) members had the pleasure of attending a Bear Wise presentation by Madeline Sanagan, a representative from Parks Canada. The event was packed with people eager to learn about the fascinating world of black bears in the Bruce Peninsula. We were amazed by the wealth of knowledge Madeline shared with us, including how we can help support the black bears’ presence in the area and practical tips for staying safe in their habitat.

Overall, it was an incredibly informative and eye-opening experience that left us with a deeper appreciation for these majestic creatures and their role in our ecosystem.

To view the full presentation, visit BPEG’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/live/Nr6Poyn9v

Next BPEG Meeting: Living with Wildland Fire presented by Julie Stankevicius from Parks Canada, 3 April, 7pm. Anglican Church Hall, Lion’s Head.

Earth Day 2024 , April 20th, 9:30am – 3pm. Lindsay Tract Trails. Stay tuned for further details.