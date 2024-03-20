Biosphere Association Easter Egg Fundraiser Returns

Order Your Chocolate Cream Eggs Today

Submitted by Donna Cole,

Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association

It’s that time of year – our annual Easter Egg Fundraiser! Don’t miss your opportunity to order your delicious handcrafted cream and chocolate eggs in time for Easter.

The Biosphere’s famous Laura Secord style Easter eggs are available with a milk or semi-sweet chocolate coating, or you can get a semi-sweet chocolate coating with a rum-infused inside.

Eggs are only $7.50 each or 3 for $20. Use our online order form and arrange pickup at Bear Tracks Inn and Restaurant in Ferndale or find us at Peacock’s Foodland in Tobermory on March 22, 23 and 30!

You can visit our website to order today: https://www.bpba.ca/

Contact Elizabeth by email at ethorn124@gmail.com or telephone 519- 377-5166 if you need more information or would like to order by phone.

All proceeds support our essential environmental work on the Saugeen-Bruce Peninsula.

The Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association is organizing some exciting fundraisers to fund our conservation and outreach projects!