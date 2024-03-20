BREJAK, Emil – peacefully with family by his side at Lion’s Head Hospital on Friday, March 8, 2024. Emil Brejak of Lion’s Head in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Trude and cherished father of Claudia Challis and her husband Mike. Much loved Opa of Nathan (Kate) and Kendra. Survived by siblings Tony (Sheron) and Eugene (Judy). Dad, thank you for all the years of love, you always said you were happiest at home surrounded by your family. Those were our happiest times too. We love you in our hearts forever………A special thanks to all involved in the care of my Dad at Lion’s Head Hospital. A graveside funeral service will be held at the Eastnor Cemetery in the spring. Arrangement entrusted to the George Funeral Home, Lion’s Head Chapel, Lion’s Head. Expressions of remembrance to the Lion’s Head Hospital c/o Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com