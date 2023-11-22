Wearing of Hats Now Permitted in Branch 290 (with exceptions)

Tobermory Legion Branch 290 News

Submitted by Judy Hurst

We would like to start by thanking all who came out to the November meeting to debate the motion on the floor with regards to the wearing of hats in the branch. Clearly it is a topic that many are passionate about and we are grateful that everyone was given the chance to voice that opinion ahead of the vote. That being said, the results are in and as of now, the wearing of hats inside the branch is permitted, with the exception of Remembrance Day and when meals are being served in the branch.

While this motion took a great deal of the time from the meeting, another motion was made regarding the reducing of the minimum age to enter the branch, as a person can become a member of the legion and serve our military at the age of 18, but previous house rules restricted entry to those over the age of 19. The motion passed, allows those 18 years of age to enter the branch regardless of whether or not a meal is being served, with the exception of the Saturday night club nights which will remain a 19+ event.

With all that being said, we are looking to continually grow and evolve as a branch to make sure that we are able to serve this community, and its veterans, to the best of our abilities and we encourage all who have ideas for that growth to come out to meetings and learn about ways to help make that vision a reality.

Now to the fun stuff!

November 25th will be our 2nd Country Dance featuring line dancing lessons at 7:30pm for those who want (or need) a little help on the dance floor. DJ Maxx will begin playing at 9pm. More details on the Facebook and Instagram pages will be posted throughout the week, so keep an eye out!

The December calendar is still being filled out, but we are planning to host a breakfast at the branch on Sunday December 3rd, details to follow online.

Don’t forget darts is on Thursdays at 7pm and the branch is still open from Thursdays to Saturdays from 3pm to 9pm. So come on out and share some comradeship with your friends and neighbours!