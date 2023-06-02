Successful Spring Concert Fundraiser for The Meeting Place Tobermory

Submitted by TMP Event Planning Group

The Meeting Place Tobermory (TMP)held its annual Spring Concert fundraiser on Saturday evening May 13, 2023. It was quite the success; everyone enjoyed themselves. The music by both DJ Maxx and The MacKenzie Blues Band was great. Food, refreshments at the bar, the 50/50 draw and social connecting all came together. Funds in the neighbourhood of $4,500 were raised but that always seems secondary to the community experience.

The Meeting Place is fortunate to have dedicated supporters; we just have to call and jobs are done with such team spirit. Thank you to all who volunteered their time.

Summer Martin started us out with designing artful posters that helped brand the event and sell tickets. Ticket sellers were Nick Ferrance and Neda Sarbakhsh, Yvette Roberts, Martha Aitkin, Sheryl Spencer, Jace Weir, Terry Heffernan, Noreen Steinacher, Julie Bennett, and all were indispensable. Thank you to businesses who sold tickets including the Princess Restaurant and Hotel, Tobermory Brewing Company, Reader’s Haven Bookstore, Rachel’s Restaurant and Scott’s Home Hardware. Round tables were loaned from Light & Life Church and Tobermory United. Jace Weir and Jack Schenk drove to Owen Sound and back for the rest. Marty Oblak handled the equipment set up and his support to the band was exceptional. Beige McIntosh, Tyler Miller, Bev and Steven Miller worked on food prep and the delicious sandwiches. Terry Heffernan headed up the bar crew with Jennifer Williams and Chantal Lefebvre. DJ Max Lough presented a fabulous play list just right for the audience and the light show was a real highlight to the very end. Thanks to Daryl Cowell who just stepped in for clean-up. We always have great facility support from the Municipality; thanks Lance and RJ and the Tobermory and District Chamber of Commerce; thanks Doris Jaehrling. The Press helped us with design and printing and thanks to Trudy, Tanya and Kenneth for always getting the job done for whenever we need it.

We’d like to extend a special thanks to Susan Edmonstone who, without hesitation, generously donated her share of the 50/50 draw back to The Meeting Place. Just amazing community support!

We’ve recognized our business sponsors in colour but there is always another good reason to thank And-Rod Contracting, Sarah Fleischer and Blue Bay Motel who provided a beautiful cottage for the band, Escarpment Heights Motel, Summer House Park, Peacock’s Foodland, The Fish and Chip Place, and The Sweet Shop.

Thanks to all who attended and have a great summer in Tobermory. TMP is open all summer. Stop in as there will be lots going on, especially at the Community Park with the new ‘learning garden’ program and the covered Pavilion build.