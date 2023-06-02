Biosphere Association Holding 2023 Annual General Meeting June 26

Submitted by Rick Roman,

Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association

We are pleased to invite you to the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association Annual General Meeting, 2022 in review, at the Lion’s Head Rotary Hall on Monday, June 26th at 7 pm. This year’s keynote speaker will be Jenna McGuire.

As an added feature to this year’s AGM, Keynote speaker Jenna McGuire is asking that participants bring in fossils to be identified (like the one shown here).

Jenna is well known as an engaging presenter on topics relating to the natural world. She is an accomplished wildlife biologist, ecologist and scientific illustrator. Jenna will be presenting to this year’s AGM on another one of her passions, Geology of the Saugeen Bruce Peninsula. As an added feature, she is asking that participants bring in fossils to be identified!

The Annual General Meeting is an evening to find out about all the Biosphere Association’s programs and efforts over the past year. As a member, it is your chance to have your voice heard and to vote on motions forwarded at the meeting. All are welcome.

This year, the Board of Directors has moved to update the Purposes in our Articles of Incorporation. This is in part to comply with the 2019 Ontario Not-for-Profit Corporations Act (ONCA), and also to more accurately reflect our operations as a charity under CRA.

Members are entitled and encouraged to cast a vote on this and other motions brought before the AGM. For more information, contact Rick Roman, Operation Manager, at biosphere2525@gmail.com or phone 519-793-4687.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS – CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

Do you care about restoring water quality in our streams and lakes, preserving the Peninsula’s dark sky and implementing conservation and stewardship plans to protect this beautiful place we call home?

The Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association is dedicated to working with willing landowners and businesses to take practical, concrete action to conserve the environment and build the local economy.

We need people interested in helping as committee members in the areas of communications, finance, tourism, organizing volunteers, fundraising and coordinating field work. We strive to represent different sectors (farming, tourism etc.) and all areas of the Northern Bruce.

To put your name forward for election and make a contribution as a member of the Board of Directors of the Association, you are invited to contact Elizabeth Thorn who is the Chair, by e-mail: ethorn124@gmail.com or phone/text: (519) 377-5166.

Please advise us by email to biosphere2525@gmail.com if you will be able to attend.

Members may designate a proxy to vote for them on motions if they are unable to attend. Please download (https://bpba.ca/pdf/Proxy_BPBA_AGM.pdf), complete and return the proxy form if you wish to use this option.

If you wish to become a member, please go to https://bpba.ca/support/membership