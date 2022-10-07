Gran Fondo, Electric Vehicles and Septic Systems

Biosphere Holds Successful Fall Events

Submitted by Moira Parker, Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association

The Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association has been busy organizing community-oriented events this fall including the Bruce Peninsula Lighthouse Gravel Gran Fondo, Electric Vehicle Show-and-Tell, and the Septic Systems Management Workshop.

The Lighthouse Gravel Gran Fondo, held on October 2nd, 2022, has been fully booked since July with 400 riders registered to cycle in this event and over 100 registered volunteers. This year’s ride had 4 distances, 35km, 56km, 80km, and 115km. Mike Campbell, primary organizer of the event and Biosphere Association board member, partnered with the Bruce Trail Conservancy to add a 6km portion to and from the beautiful Cape Chin Lookout.

Last year’s Gravel Gran Fondo raised more than $40,000 for Biosphere Association projects, this includes helping to fund many environmentally related initiatives, such as the Climate Action Plan, Six Streams Water Quality Program, and Species at Risk Projects. None of this would be possible without the very generous funders, devoted volunteers and cyclists, the Biosphere expresses a big thank you to everyone involved.

The Electric Vehicle Show-and-Tell, also held on October 2nd, 2022, greeted Gravel Gran Fondo cyclists at the end of their rides. This event was organized by Biosphere Board Member Glen Estill to bring community members together to share real experiences of owning E.V.s in the Municipality of the Northern Bruce Peninsula. A range of E.V.s were brought by enthusiastic local volunteers to Lion’s Head Beach alongside the Tesla dealerships from Kitchener and Barrie. This was organized to encourage people to consider purchasing an EV as their next vehicle as per the MNBP Climate Action Plan. If you are considering purchasing an EV or if you have any questions visit the Biosphere Climate Action website to learn more, www.biosphereclimateaction.ca/electricvehicles

The Septic Systems Management Workshop held on September 24th, 2022, was the last of a series of workshops held this summer to inform people about their septic systems, proper maintenance, correct water and product use, and when to seek replacements. Participants also learned about the Biosphere’s Septic Incentive Program which offers a $4000 incentive to homeowners looking to replace their system and can fund minor repairs and inspections.

The workshop, attended by 30 people, was led by Neils Munk, Director of the Biosphere’s Six Streams Initiative and former septic system building inspector for Grey Bruce Public Health. These workshops were part of the Biosphere Association’s efforts to improve water quality throughout the region by educating the public, with thanks to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation, and Parks for their generous funding.

The Biosphere Association extends a huge thank you to all volunteers, participants, and funders. These events would not be possible without our supporters. We hope everyone enjoys their long weekend!