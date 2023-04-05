Successful Season For Ecoadventures & The Biosphere Association 

Submitted by Moira Parker, Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association

Exciting news! Another season of our Snowshoe the Grotto adventure has come and gone, and it was a resounding success all thanks to the hard work of EcoAdventures Board Lead, Mike Sehl, operations manager Rick Roman, and EcoCanada Intern Moira Parker. With expert guides Caley Doran and Zane and Muffy Davies, and the dedication of our volunteer sweeps – Mike Campbell, Laura Burnside, Rod Sein, Krista Dovaston, and Richard Wilson Smith – we were able to lead 70 participants on several tours, many of whom were first-time snowshoers.

Not only does this winter tourism opportunity create enthusiasm for sustainable outdoor activities, but it also fosters an appreciation for our ecological treasure chest. Plus, it provides a much-needed boost in revenue for local businesses during the slow season of the year. Talk about sustainable economic development!

We at the Biosphere Association are thrilled to have been a part of such a fantastic initiative, and we can’t wait to see what next season brings.