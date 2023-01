The Grand re-opening ceremony for the new Peacock’s Foodland was held the morning of January 19, 2023. The parking lot was full and overflowed onto highway 6. Members of the community lined up early in the morning eager to explore the new store.

The entire Peacock family was present for the event.

Sheila Peacock of Tobermory (Rick’s cousin) was at the front of the line of customers waiting for the doors to open.

With her was her mother Gail Peacock, Rick’s aunt.

The line of customers quickly spread through the store. At the official opening time — 9:00 AM — the parking lot was full and there were cars parked on both sides of the highway for 100+ metres in both directions.

Hundreds of people were there for the opening ceremony and ribbon cutting.

MP Alex Ruff brought congratulations from the Government of Canada.

Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson congratulated the Peacock family on the new store and thanked them, personally and on behalf of the community, for decades of superb service.

Rick Peacock Sr said a few words.

The official ribbon cutting.

There was a cake featuring a picture of Rick Sr and Rick Jr.

The first customer at the new location was MNBP Councillor Aman Sohrab, served by longtime cashier Judy Willson. Waiting patiently is customer #2, Vonnie Ransbury.