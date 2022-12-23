Bruce Peninsula Sportsmen’s Association Final Stocking of 2022

Submitted by Stu Paterson – BPSA Community Relations

South Bruce Peninsula, December 2022 – The 25 members of the Bruce Peninsula Sportsmen’s Association (BPSA) added 25-thousand rainbow trout fingerlings to Gleason Brook, two locations at Colpoy’s Creek and into Barrow Bay.

Another 30-thousand rainbow trout remain at the hatchery to grow larger before they too are planted into the wild. BPSA boasts the longest operating volunteer run community hatchery in Ontario.

Photo Credit: Paterson Media Photo: CHP co-odinator Matt Burley visited our hatchery recently on a province wide tour of the sites he oversees – (L-R) CHP coordinator Matt Burley, assistant hatchery manager Mike Smith, hatchery manager Al Sutter, Natalie Mechalko one of the OFAH NXT/GEN ambassadors. Natalie is volunteering with BPSA. The ambassadors program is an effort to connect them with our federation and encourage younger folks to offer direct input into OFAH discussions on fishing, hunting and other outdoors management topics.

Several new BPSA members took part in this stocking session which is always a rewarding experience as participants know they are doing something positive for our community. Since the sixties BPSA has stocked more than four million trout and salmon. BPSA was established to “preserve and enhance fish and wildlife.”

BPSA belongs to the 40 hatchery Ontario Community Hatchery Program (CHP) which is funded by the province and delivered by the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters. More than half of our fish raising costs are covered by the CHP.

The final BPSA event of the year is our December 18th Christmas Pot-Luck Social. The noon-hour event gives club members and guests a chance to socialise and celebrate club accomplishments and plan ahead for 2023. Among the menu items “free gourmet hot dogs.” Members are urged to bring veggie, fruit or holiday dessert trays. We have some nice prizes donated for those who renew or sign up for a 2023 BPSA membership.

On January 15, 2023 BPSA hosts a meeting of the 12-thousand member Zone H of the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH). We expect delegates to attend from as far away as Orillia, Barrie and Kincardine. That’s at 10am on January 15th at the BPSA clubhouse west of Wiarton.