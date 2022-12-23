Bruce County Public Library Participates In The Forest Of Reading Program

Media Release

Bruce County Public Library (BCPL) is bringing Canada’s largest recreational reading program to Bruce County on December 1. The Forest of Reading program typically has upwards of 270,000 participants annually. The program consists of six categories that cater to children of all ages, from Kindergarten to grade 12.

Each category includes ten popular titles, and participants are required to read five before being eligible to vote for their favourite. The picture book category, Blue Spruce, is aimed at children from Kindergarten to grade 2 and is the only category where they must read all ten titles. Once completed, students will then vote for their favourite before the April 30 end date.

This year BCPL is working to engage local schools to register as a group through Beanstack. Beanstack is a free service provided by BCPL. It is a fun way to track your reading, complete challenges and win prizes.

The Forest of Reading program will be running Forest Fridays, where nominees will host 30 minute virtual visits that you can connect to at home, in the classroom, or at the Library. There will also be a series of activities that students can participate in and earn virtual badges.

Library Director, Brooke McLean, hopes The Forest of Reading program will follow the success of their Summer Reading Club. ‘This summer, Bruce Country Public Library recorded record-breaking numbers for Summer Reading Club. The Forest of Reading is a unique way to engage children over the winter months and continue to help build a lifelong love of reading in Bruce County.’

Want to learn more or access the list of nominated titles? Visit Forest Of Reading website (forestofreading.com) for a complete breakdown of each category.