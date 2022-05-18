Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation’s Donors Provide BIG Support for Local Hospitals

Submitted by April Patry, BPHF Executive Director

Kevin Walsh, Chair, and April Patry, Executive Director of Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation recently presented an $837,581 cheque to Gary Sims, CEO and President of GBHS. The fiscal year-end disbursement to GBHS will complete the two-year campaign to fund the purchase of two new X-Ray Machines, one each for Wiarton and Lion’s Head Hospitals; complete the BPHF pledge for the new MRI now operational at Owen Sound Regional Hospital; and provide some financial support for Spiritual Care for both Peninsula Hospitals.

Additionally, BPHF presented $132,600 to GBHS in October of 2021 for the purchase of 5 ECG Devices, 3 for Wiarton Hospital, and 2 for Lion’s Head Hospital.

The mission of Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation is to lead their community in supporting local hospitals in their pursuit to provide exceptional, rural care.

Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation strives to provide opportunities for the community to engage in philanthropic activities which support outstanding health care. To meet the health care needs of the people of the Bruce Peninsula, Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation supports capital priority needs of Grey Bruce Health Services for Lions Head Hospital, Wiarton Hospital and regional needs of Grey Bruce Health Services.