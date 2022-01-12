MNBP Special Council Meeting Minutes No. 21-36 December 13, 2021: Paid Parking in Lion’s Head

Members Present: Councillor – Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Deputy Mayor – Debbie Myles, Councillor – James Mielhausen, Councillor – Megan Myles, Mayor – Milt McIver

Members Absent: Fire Chief – Jack Burt, Chief Building Official – Wendy Elliott

Staff Present: Bylaw Enforcement Officer – Carol Hopkins, Clerk – Cathy Addison, GIS/IT Coordinator – Kara Smith, Chief Administrative Officer – Peggy Van Mierlo-West, Manager of Community Services – Ryan Deska, Treasurer – Teresa Shearer, Deputy Clerk – Tessa Swanton, Public Works Manager – Troy Cameron

Others Present: Nil

Note: Members of Council and staff were present in the Municipal Office Council Chamber and the meeting was held via zoom, an electronic platform, for members of the public to attend.

Call to Order and Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof

Mayor McIver called the meeting to order at 10:01 a.m. and Council members were reminded to disclose any pecuniary interest and the general nature thereof that may arise during the meeting.

Approval of the Agenda

#37-1-2021

Moved By Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Megan Myles

Recommendation: That the content of the agenda be approved as presented. Carried

Delegation

Scott Hellyer

Re: Paid Parking in Lion’s Head

Scott Hellyer appeared before Council to discuss the paid parking program in Lion’s Head.

He noted that business owners were not included in the decision to implement paid parking and it was challenging to obtain parking passes when the Municipal Office was closed due to COVID-19.

Scott Hellyer stated that full-time seasonal campers were not provided resident parking passes. He indicated that closing parking on Moore Street has created a problem with parking in the downtown area.

Scott Hellyer requested that business owners be included in future paid parking discussions. He explained that some businesses should be provided with free parking passes for employees to visit Lion’s Head to pick up supplies, etc.

He suggested that Council create a strategic plan regarding paid parking. He noted that people enjoy coming to Lion’s Head for transient tourism which generates revenue. He suggested parking availability at the Lion’s Head Rotary Hall and Lion’s Head Arena and agreed that two hour free parking on Main Street is warranted.

Scott Hellyer recommended that staff prepare a monthly paid parking financial report depicting the revenue generated for that month. He suggested that it be clearly communicated to the public the projects/initiatives that the paid parking revenue will fund.

Councillor Golden commented on the report presented by the Treasurer outlining paid parking financials and the section of the budget that explains where the paid parking revenues are being allocated. She also noted that free two hour parking on Main Street will help businesses.

Marydale Ashcroft stated that the two hour free parking will not completely solve the parking problem.

Scott Hellyer explained that friends visiting houses in Lion’s Head are unable to park on the street without a parking pass or paying for parking. He said that Lion’s Head has gained the trust the public as a place for shopping and that experience should not be hindered.

Mayor McIver stated that Council are balancing the needs of businesses and residents while trying to maintain a strong business community in Lion’s Head. He explained that paid parking helps to cover costs associated with visitors, such as by-law enforcement, portable toilets, and infrastructure.

Marydale Ashcroft requested that the Municipality consult with business owners and residents prior to making a decision regarding parking in Lion’s Head for 2022. She asked that paid parking be focused on the popular areas, like the beach, marina, and parking lots. She said that people need to know that they can support local businesses without having to pay for parking.

The CAO, Peggy Van Mierlo-West, advised that the Lion’s Head shuttle will be operational for 2022 with some changes to times of operation.

Council requested Staff to further discuss additional considerations for Lion’s Head Parking options and staff to report at future meeting.

The CAO noted that the Parking By-law should be adopted in February 2022 to ensure the set fines are in place prior to the 2022 parking season.

Mayor McIver thanked Scott Hellyer for his presentation.

Consideration of Agenda Items

Municipal Law Enforcement Officer- MLEO 21-12

Re: Parking Report 2021

Council discussed Big Tub Road proposed parking changes. Carol Hopkins, By-law Enforcement Officer, noted that parking options were presented to Council as outlined with the report. She indicated that the Public Works Manager conducted a site visit and staff concluded that the south side of Big Tub Road is the safest option for parking which will alleviate congestion.

Council discussed the possibility of a shuttle bus operating in Tobermory bringing visitors to and from Big Tub Road; however, it was noted the site is not large enough to accommodate a huge influx of people.

Council and staff commented on the option of widening the road with a gravel shoulder to accommodate safer parking. It was also noted that extra space at the end of Big Tub Road may allow for a turnaround that could be used in the future if a shuttle bus becomes operational.

Peggy Van Mierlo-West, CAO, advised that the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) has a grant fund that may assist the Municipality in conducting a review of a shuttle service for parking.

The Mayor directed the Public Works Manager to further investigate options relation to road widening on Big Tub Road and report back to Council with specifics including financials.

The CAO stated that a report will be prepared for Council on the topics of parking spaces, the feasibility of a shuttle system, a parking area, and possible partnerships.

Council briefly noted that staff will report back regarding parking in Lion’s Head and on Big Tub Road.

#37-2-2021

Moved By Councillor James Mielhausen, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Debbie Myles

That Council receives MLEO Report No. 21-12, and;

That Park Pass be implemented within the Little Cove Road parking lot, and;

That additional signage be purchased and placed on Little Cove Road near Highway 6 noting parking availability for the parking lot ahead, and;

That staff meet with some business owners in Lion’s Head to discuss Lion’s Head parking issues and report back to Council at a future meeting; and

That staff further investigate parking on Big Tub Road and report back to Council at a future meeting. Carried

Treasurer- TR 21-25

Re: Policy for By-law Revenue and Expenses

Council discussed the revenue generated from parking on McCurdy Drive, splitting costs consistently and fairly between Tobermory and Lion’s Head, and improving visitor education and signage to reduce the number of parking tickets issued for 2022.

#37-3-2021

Moved By Councillor James Mielhausen, Seconded by Councillor Megan Myles

THAT Council receives Treasurer’s Report TR21-25 regarding By-Law Department Revenue and Expenses; and

THAT By-law 2021-109, being a by-law to Establish a Policy for the Allocation of By-law Department Revenue and Expenses, be presented and considered for passage on December 20, 2021. Carried

Public Meeting

Re: Parking

Mayor McIver opened the meeting for public comments regarding parking.

No comments were received.

Other Business – Nil

Correspondence

Mary Catherine Janssen- Concerns Regarding Paid Parking Signage on Harpur Drive- Information – Discussion with Parks at their meeting in January, 2022

#37-4-2021

Moved By Councillor Megan Myles, Seconded by Councillor James Mielhausen

That the correspondence be received as information. Carried

Reading of By-laws

By-law No. 2021-117

Being a By-Law to Confirm the Proceedings of the Special Council Meeting of The Corporation of The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Held Monday, December 13 2021

#37-5-2021

Moved By Deputy Mayor Debbie Myles, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That the listed by-law(s) be given 1st, 2nd, and 3rd reading, and enacted. Carried

Adjournment

#37-6-2021

Moved By Councillor James Mielhausen, Seconded by Councillor Megan Myles

That the meeting adjourns at 11:36 a.m.

Carried