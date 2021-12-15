Tobermory Primary Place Open and Accepting Enrolment for Childcare

Submitted by TPP

Board of Directors

Tobermory’s Primary Place Daycare (TPP) reopened in November and is currently running a toddler/preschool mixed program. The children are excited to once again be able to use our sensory table now that covid restrictions have loosened a bit – water play, sand play, slime, you name it we can do it now! How exciting!

Our group loves being outside and exploring the neighborhood trails, especially when we get to stop at the skate park. In November we went for a hike to the beach and collected leaves to identify and took pictures of tracks to identify. Children and educators have been doing lots of special crafting as they get to know each other.

The centre has been busy with holiday crafts and activities. Everyone is so imaginative and excited to make gifts and decorations for the holiday season. We took this opportunity to decorate our own ornaments for our Christmas tree. We are also enjoying fun theme days as we approach the holidays, such as “Hot Chocolate and a Movie” day.

Our goal is to reopen our after-school program in the new year for school-aged children. We look forward to having more of our TPP family rejoin us at the centre soon.

Silent Auction Success at St Nicholas Bazaar

On behalf of the entire team at Tobermory Primary Place we would like to extend a huge thank you to our dedicated Board of Directors, with a special thanks to Leah, Megan and Ashleigh for organizing and operating such a successful Silent Auction at the St Nicholas Bazaar on November 27th (see article on page 25).

We would also like to thank our generous donors for the amazing gift baskets, gift cards and handmade products. None of this would be possible without the continued support from our community and neighbours.

Happy Holidays from Tobermory Primary Place!