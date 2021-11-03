School Teams Return to BPDS

Submitted by Brenda Brewer, Principal, and Breanna Heels, Vice-Principal

The cooler weather is officially here, yet it feels like we are just warming up! As I write this, the Outers are on the Fall Hike along the Bruce Trail from Dyers Bay to Little Cove, the elementary soccer teams just played a tournament in Sauble, the secondary cross-country team is competing today in Hepworth for CWOSSA, the Junior Boys Volleyball team just played a home game and Senior Girls Basketball has a game away tonight. The hum in the halls and buzz of kids getting to be kids again is the best thing!

Featured Staff

We would like to take an opportunity in each issue to highlight the amazing staff at Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS) and St. Edmund’s Public School. In this issue, we would like to introduce you to the Head Custodian and our Office Manager at St. Edmund’s!

Lisa Bass is the Head Custodian at St. Edmund’s and does a great job of keeping the school clean and safe. Lisa started with the board 7 years ago. She started by filling in at St. Edmunds from time to time but became the Head Custodian just over a year ago. Lisa says: “What I love about this school are the staff and students. We are like one big family, and I wouldn’t change that.”

The Office Manager is Sandra Mielhausen – she is the glue in the school and makes sure everything runs smoothly. Sandra started with the board almost 32 years ago. This is her fifth school year at St. Edmund’s! Sandra says: “The best thing about my job is the students. I am the only office manager in Bluewater District School Board that is lucky enough to have bus, recess and lunch duty with students every day!”

Staffing Updates

• Diana Nelson has taken on the permanent position as the Secondary Art teacher, teaching Grade 9/10 Art and Grade 11/12 Art/ Native Studies this semester. Diana will also be overseeing Co-op this semester. Diana brings a wealth of expertise and experience having taught in several Indigenous communities and extensive experience in teaching Art. We are so excited to welcome her to the team!

• Danielle Stabenow is in the 0.5 prep coverage position at BPDS and 0.5 prep coverage position at St. Edmund’s.

• Larissa McLay has returned from her maternity leave and is the homeroom teacher in the Grade 5/6 class.

• Jordan Collins has started her maternity leave and we will let you know next issue who the JK/SK teacher will be that is replacing her

If you don’t already follow our Facebook page, you can follow us at Bruce Peninsula DS to see all of the amazing things happening at the school. If you ever have questions or concerns, give us a call at (519) 793-3211 or by email: [email protected] and [email protected]