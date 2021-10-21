Letter: Trailer Homes Could Serve as Affordable Housing in MNBP

The issue #14 Publisher’s Column on “Housing Affordability” was missing some information. At one time Tobermory did have affordable housing; it was called Happy Hearts Campground and TRAILER HOME PARK.

In the fall of 2019 Happy Hearts gave the trailer home owners one years notice that they would have to find another location to live.

I had enquired if the Municipality would be establishing a new replacement zoning location where “all season” trailer homes could be located. I have not heard what is happening and I am asking for a reply from the Municipality Housing Committee.

Dan Beemer