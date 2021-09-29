By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press
A large representation of the younger generation, mostly on bikes, came out to support the Terry Fox Run on September 19 , 2021. The event started at the Bruce Peninsula District School at 1 p.m., with Co-organizer Adam Martens welcoming the participants and leading off the Run.
Strong participation by local community
Prior to the start of the event, there was a steady flow of people stopping by the registration desk to sign up for the event, buy T-Shirts and/or to drop off pledges.
20 additional teams joined on the day of the event, many of these teams being families. The participants had the choice to join the in-person event or opt to walk, run or bike at a time and place of their own choosing.
Donations are still trickling in, with the initial count at $9,000!
Successful Community Event
First-time organizers Anna and Adam Martens were very pleased with how the event went saying “We are extremely happy with how much the community did to make this year a success. It was so fun to see so many people out for the cause.”