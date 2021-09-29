By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Terry Fox Run Banner in Lion’s Head

Younger generation participants at the Terry Fox Run in Lion’s Head

A large representation of the younger generation, mostly on bikes, came out to support the Terry Fox Run on September 19 , 2021. The event started at the Bruce Peninsula District School at 1 p.m., with Co-organizer Adam Martens welcoming the participants and leading off the Run.

Participants Michal and Barbara with son Wiktor Mocny, and Andrea and her daughter Bella Vanderkooy, enjoy the annual Terry Fox Run in Lion’s Head.

Strong participation by local community

Prior to the start of the event, there was a steady flow of people stopping by the registration desk to sign up for the event, buy T-Shirts and/or to drop off pledges.

First-time organizer Adam Martens leads out the in-person event for the Annual Lion’s Head Terry Fox Run.

20 additional teams joined on the day of the event, many of these teams being families. The participants had the choice to join the in-person event or opt to walk, run or bike at a time and place of their own choosing.

Donations are still trickling in, with the initial count at $9,000!

First-time organizer Anna Martens at the registration table for the Lion’s Head Terry Fox Run.

Successful Community Event

First-time organizers Anna and Adam Martens were very pleased with how the event went saying “We are extremely happy with how much the community did to make this year a success. It was so fun to see so many people out for the cause.”