Colpoy’s Bay Women’s Institute Donates to Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation

Submitted by April Patry, BPHSF Executive Director

It was with great pleasure that April Patry, Executive Director of Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation (BPHSF), recently accepted a $500 donation from the Colpoy’s Bay Women’s Institute.

The Colpoy’s Bay Women’s Institute is a dynamic group who work tirelessly for the betterment of our community. Their donation will assist in our mission to keep our local hospitals current.

We would like to thank the Colpoy’s Bay W.I. for their continued support of local healthcare and also thank our community for continuing to support their community events.