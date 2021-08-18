Explore EarlyON Child & Family Centres in Bruce County

Media Release

August 5, 2021 – Bruce County, Ontario: Bruce County Children’s Services continues to work with parents and key community partners to help support the development of children in our region. EarlyON Child and Family Centres in Bruce County enhance children’s learning and development, connect families to community services, and provide support to parents and caregivers.

Working Together With Our Community!

EarlyON Child and Family Centres in Bruce County have partnerships with the Bruce Grey Catholic District School Board, the Bluewater District School Board, M’Wikwedong Indigenous Friendship Centre, Keystone Child Youth and Family Centres, Family Health Teams, and other community agencies and services that are all working together to support families and children as they grow.

Learning Together!

At our EarlyON Child and Family Centres, Bruce County’s Registered Early Childhood Educators develop and implement quality programs based on the four foundations of the Ministry of Education’s “How Does Learning Happen?” document focused on the social and emotional health and well-being of children and families.

“We continue to work closely with community partners to maximize opportunities for families to access programs and support that improve outcomes for children, and provide a seamless transition from the early years to school entry,” says Children’s Services Manager Tina Metcalfe, “We are excited about upcoming in-person and virtual programming including outdoor Story Journey programs and I’m Going to School activities to help support the transition to kindergarten.”

Discover more and find the seasonal program guide at www.brucecounty.on.ca/earlyon

Like our EarlyON Bruce County Facebook page for engaging posts including Group Time experiences, Storytime, DIY activities, and more!

www.facebook.com/EarlyONBruceCounty

Do you have Parenting/Childcare Questions?

We provide support over the phone, by email, or visit us at one of our many Bruce County locations. Phone 1-800-616-8116.

For more information about the programs, supports, and services, and to view our Child Care and Early Years Service System Plan, please visit: brucecounty.on.ca/childrens-services