MNBP Reporter’s Notebook: Controversy Over Proposed Parking Expansion in Tobermory

By John Francis,

Bruce Peninsula Press

Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Council’s June 28 Meeting began with Public Meetings on the new parking lots proposed by Tobermory’s two largest tour boat operators, Blue Heron and Bruce Anchor. The proposed parking lots flank Hay Bay Road, with Blue Heron proposing a 278-space lot on the south side of the road and Bruce Anchor proposing a 470-space lot to the north (accessible from Legion Street).

The municipal office is still closed to the public so the Public Meeting was held on Zoom. Communications were hampered by a poor internet connection at the municipal office — presenters and commenters were quite audible to each other, but less so to staff and Council at the municipal office; Council’s comments were heavily garbled.

Bruce County Planner Jack Van Dorp noted that the parking lots would increase traffic at the already-overwhelmed intersection of Highway 6 and Hay Bay Road/Head Street. He noted that Ministry of Transportation for Ontario (MTO) has identified that a traffic signal is needed at this intersection but has no plans to install one. He explained that environmental concerns had been satisfied by both companies. Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON) has been consulted but has not yet responded. Planner Van Dorp advised that Site Plan Control agreements should be put in place at both properties and that SON negotiations and environmental concerns could be addressed through that process.

Opponents of the parking lots presented at the June 28 Meeting; they have also submitted well over 30 letters in the Agenda for the July 12 Meeting. Their foremost concern is that this will increase vehicular and pedestrian traffic on Hay Bay Road and Legion Street and at the intersection of Hay Bay Road and Hwy 6. Without a stoplight at Hwy 6, they contend, this will cut off the Hay Bay community and make the intersection more dangerous to pedestrians. By increasing traffic, it will slow access to the rest of the village, especially be emergency vehicles.

“Councillor Megan Myles advocated for deferral until the Municipality addresses key considerations, such as consultation with SON, MTO and implications for downtown planning and capacity. She expressed that this was far too large a change to authorize based on a single meeting; she asked that the proposals be deferred. She wanted more information; she wanted meaningful consultations with SON; she wanted to know if there were enough washrooms and restaurants to feed the people these parking spaces would accommodate; she spoke in favour of many things: an updated Official Plan, business licencing, ridesharing services such as Uber, public transit, bike sharing and safer paths for pedestrians, bikes and e-bikes. “Research suggests bigger parking lots actually creates more congestion,” she said. “Parking spaces are like a fertility drug for cars. People do what’s easy. If you make driving & parking easy, they’ll do that. If you make riding a shuttle or walking/biking the easiest and cheapest option, they’ll do that.”

Brent Robins of Bruce Anchor tried to address the concerns raised by opponents to his proposal. He began by pointing out that Tobermory offered more public parking ten years ago than it does now, but even then there wasn’t enough. Parks Canada statistics suggest that the number of visitors has increased 400% to 600% in that time and the parking shortage would be drastic if not for the private parking lots built by the tour boat operators. He explained that both companies have enough parking space for all their tour boat customers. But they would like to do better — they would like to be able to offer all-day parking to those customers, encourage them to spend the day and “do the town”. Currently, on busy days, both companies have to push their customers out after their boat returns. All-day parking would reduce traffic at the Highway 6 intersection — not increase it — because people would no longer have to go back to their parking space and cross the highway to find another spot. Both companies offer shuttle buses which further reduces pedestrian traffic crossing Hwy 6.

He noted that the Bruce Anchor proposal would reduce traffic problems on Legion Street by having all outbound vehicles exit directly onto Hay Bay Road.

Councillor Smokey Golden asked if all-day parking would have an impact on municipal revenue for paid parking — “we need that parking revenue”.

“You’re bang on,” Brent Robins responded. He believes the municipality needs 300 to 400 more spaces. “We’ll back away if the municipality steps up to the plate – put it in Site Plan Control”. He agreed that the municipality needs those parking revenues.

Councillor Myles asked Robins a question that was too broken up to understand. Guessing what she was asking, he responded: “I’m prepared to work with Site Plan Control to fix whatever — if pedestrian accesses are needed we’ll work with the municipality to create them”.

Planner Van Dorp noted that most of the issues raised in written comments would be addressed through Site Plan Control.

Councillor Myles made a Motion to defer making a decision on the parking lots; the Motion was seconded by Deputy Mayor Debbie Myles but was defeated by a 3-2 vote. A motion to accept the proposals “pending completion of a site plan control agreement between the owner and the Municipality” was passed by the same 3-2 margin.

Much more information on this issue can be found in the Agendas for MNBP Council’s June 28 and July 12 Meetings.

Cabot Head Trail

MNBP’s July 12 Council Meeting will take place while this newspaper is being printed. The first item on the Agenda for the Meeting is a joint delegation from the Friends of Cabot Head Lightstation, the Bruce Peninsula Bird Observatory and the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association.

The three organizations propose to convert Cabot Head Road, part of which washed out over the winter of 2019-2020, into a hiking/cycling trail, which can also serve as a gated single lane road for volunteers and emergency vehicles. The three groups have been awarded $120,000 from Trillium to accomplish the project.

Highlights:

• a world-class hiking/cycling trail

• drastically reduce traffic in Dyers Bay

• ensure future of Cabot Head lightstation

• allow all three charities to continue their work at Cabot Head

The initiative would need municipal cooperation and support.

The complete 49-page brief can be seen on the Agenda for the July 12 Meeting.

Causeway and Pier at Wiarton Closed

The causeway and pier at Wiarton Harbour have been closed as of July 6. A popular destination for fishermen and swimmers, they were damaged in last year’s high water and have deteriorated to the point that they represent a safety hazard. According to information on the South Bruce Peninsula website (southbrucepeninsula.com) the causeway and pier are owned by Department of Fisheries and Oceans and leased to SBP. “DFO has indicated that their funding is limited and in order to complete the repairs in a timely manner, suggested that the Town needs to share the cost of the project.”

The adjacent public boat launch is also owned by DFO. It too sustained damage during last year’s high water, but it remains open for the time being. More information is available on the SBP website.

Sauble Beach Plover Controversy

Also on the SBP website is a “Sauble Beach Facts” page. It begins: “To the Residents of South Bruce Peninsula

With the Sauble Beach litigation dragging on for so long, Council was not always able to explain in detail, what we have been going through. With the bulk of the litigation over, and with so much misinformation circulating, Council felt this was the right time to give you the entire picture…”

The history begins in 2007 when Piping Plovers (an endangered species) returned to breed at Sauble Beach after a lengthy absence. South Bruce Peninsula’s beach maintenance initiatives have resulted in charges by Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources. Legal defense against those charges has resulted in legal costs “approaching one million dollars” over four years.

The facts page offers a detailed summary of (SBP’s version of) the events and controversy at Sauble Beach over the last 14 years.