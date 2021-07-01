Walker Industries Supporting Wiarton & Lion’s Head Hospitals with Generous Monthly Giving Sponsorship

Submitted by April Patry,

BPHF Executive Director

Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation has recently received a most generous $25,000 sponsorship from Walker Industries in support of its “Keeping Care Close to Home” Monthly Giving Program. With many of the Foundation’s usual fundraising initiatives on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions, developing a healthy monthly giving program will provide a reliable, long-term income stream to support the needs of the Wiarton & Lion’s Head Hospitals. In an effort to encourage others to sign up to be a monthly donor, and to double the impact of donations, Walker Industries will match all gifts up to a maximum of $25,000.

“Walker is proud to support the ongoing needs of the Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation to enable the hospitals to continue to provide the high quality care for which they are known,” says Geordie Walker, President of Walker Industries. “We believe in supporting the communities in which we live and operate and are delighted that our contribution will provide vital equipment and advance patient care.”

GBHS-Wiarton Hospital is a 22-bed rural hospital (12 acute care and 10 complex continuing care), and GBHS-Lion’s Head Hospital is a 4-bed rural hospital. Both hospitals offer a 24-hour Emergency Department, Acute Medical Care, an Ambulatory Care Department, and Outpatient Clinics, providing diagnostic, consultative, treatment and teaching services. In an average year, our Peninsula Hospitals treat 19,000 patients in our Emergency Departments.

Photo L-R: April Patry, Executive Director of BPHF, Ken Lucyshyn, Executive Vice President, Aggregates & Construction at Walker Industries Holdings Limited, and Kevin Walsh, Chair, BPHF.

“It is always a great challenge for our Foundation to fundraise for our Hospitals’ needs,” says BPHF Board Chair, Kevin Walsh. “As a monthly donor myself, I think Walker’s generous offer to partner up with the new monthly donors is fabulous! Become a monthly donor and Walker will match it, wow! All donations make a difference regardless of amount.”

Rebecca Wuerth-Sarvis, Manager for the GBHS Wiarton and Lion’s Head Hospitals, echoed Kevin Walsh’s appreciation. “Our hospitals rely heavily on our communities’ support through our hospital foundation to purchase new medical equipment and keep our local hospitals up-to-date. It’s wonderful for staff and physicians to know that businesses like Walker Industries support our work, and are committed to helping us care for patients.”

Currently, both Peninsula Hospitals require new x-ray machines, a number of new ECG devices and facility renovations, among a long list of other capital needs.

Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation encourages everyone to consider taking advantage of this opportunity to double your impact on local healthcare before the fund runs out. Monthly giving is easy and customized for each donor. Payment can be set up with a credit card, direct withdrawal, or post-dated cheques for as little as $10 per month and can be allocated to the Lion’s Head Hospital, the Wiarton Hospital, the regional needs of Grey Bruce Health Services, or wherever the need is greatest.

Visit www.bphfoundation.com or call April or Catherine at (519)534-5856 for more information.

About BPHF:

Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation supports the capital priority needs of Grey Bruce Health Services for GBHS-Lion’s Head and GBHS-Wiarton Hospitals and regional needs of Grey Bruce Health Services. For more information visit www.bphsfoundation.com

About Walker Industries:

Walker Industries is a fifth generation, family-owned Canadian company that has operated from its base in the Niagara Region for more than 130 years. With facilities across Canada and the United States the company employs more than 1,200 people in environmental waste management and recovery, renewable energy, paving and construction, aggregates, and emulsions. For more information about Walker, visit walkerind.com.