Bruce Peninsula OPP Report: More Stunt Drivers Charged

ALTERCATION RESULTS IN CHARGE

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On June 17 2021 at approximately 1 p.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an altercation involving an individual with a weapon on Berford Street in the Town of Wiarton.

Police located the accused on Berford Street and took them into custody.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 32 year old of Hanover, Ontario with Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm, section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused must attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on August 5, 2021.

STUNT DRIVER CHARGED

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) On June 23, 2021 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Highway 6, in the Townof South Bruce Peninsula.

Grey Bruce OPP stopped the vehicle after it was found to be travelling at over 135 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 80 km/h speed limit zone.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 28 year old of La Salle, ON with Stunt Driving – 50km/h or more over the posted speed limit, contrary to Section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused was issued a provincial summons to attend court, along with a seven-day driver’s licence suspension. The individual’s vehicle was towed and will be impounded for seven days.

MOTORIST CHARGED WITH STUNT DRIVING

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) On June 19, 2021 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Highway 6, in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

Grey Bruce OPP stopped the vehicle after it was found to be travelling at over 150 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 80 km/h speed limit zone.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 29 year old of Hamilton, Ontario with Stunt Driving – 50km/h or more over the posted speed limit, contrary to Section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused was issued a provincial summons to attend court, along with a seven-day driver’s licence suspension. The individual’s vehicle was towed and will be impounded for seven days.

MOTORIST CHARGED WITH STUNT DRIVING

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) On June 19, 2021 at approximately 1 p.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Highway 6, in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

Grey Bruce OPP stopped the vehicle after it was found to be travelling at over 135 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 80 km/h speed limit zone.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 27 year old of Scarborough, Ontario with Stunt Driving – 50km/h or more over the posted speed limit, contrary to Section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused was issued a provincial summons to attend court, along with a seven-day driver’s licence suspension. The individual’s vehicle was towed and will be impounded for seven days.

IMPAIRED DRIVER FACES CHARGES

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) On June 8, 2021 at approximately 4:15 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to traffic complaint on George Street, in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

The driver was arrested and transported to the Grey Bruce OPP detachment, where further tests were administered.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 32 year old from South Bruce Peninsula, Ontario with the following offences:

-Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs

-Carry a concealed weapon

-Fail to comply with undertaking

-Possession of a schedule I substance

The accused also had outstanding warrants which they were arrested on during the investigation.

The accused was remanded into custody.

IMPAIRED DRIVER CHARGED

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) On June 12, 2021 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to traffic complaint concerning a possible impaired driver on Walker Way, in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

The driver was arrested and transported to the Grey Bruce OPP detachment, where further tests were administered.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 54 year old from Port Perry, ON with Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs, section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)

The accused must attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on August 5, 2021.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON REPORT RESULTS IN IMPAIRED CHARGES

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On June 8, 2021 at approximately 3:15 a.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to report of a suspicious person on West Road, in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was arrested and transported to the Grey Bruce OPP detachment, where further tests were administered.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 24 year old from Northern Bruce Peninsula, Ontario with the following offences:

-Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs

-Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

-Novice Driver – B.A.C above zero

-Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver

-Novice driver fail to surrender licence

The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle they were operating was towed and will be impounded for seven days.

The accused must attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on July 22, 2021.

MOTORIST CHARGED WITH STUNT DRIVING

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) On June 11, 2021 at approximately 4 p.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Highway 6, in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Grey Bruce OPP stopped the vehicle after it was found to be travelling at over 145 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 80 km/h speed limit zone.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 47 year old of Guelph, ON with Stunt Driving – 50km/h or more over the posted speed limit, contrary to Section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused was issued a provincial summons to attend court, along with a seven-day driver’s licence suspension. The individual’s vehicle was towed and will be impounded for seven days.