Bluewater District School Board 2021-22 Principal and Vice-Principal Placements

Media Release

June 2, 2021, Chesley, ON – Bluewater District School Board announces the following administrative placements:

AREA 1

Kathy Archer – Principal at Grey Highlands Secondary School

Brenda Brewer – Principal at Bruce Peninsula District School and St. Edmunds Public School

Tracy Dinsmore – Principal at Holland-Chatsworth Central School

Heather Bender – Vice-Principal at Peninsula Shores District School

Breanna Heels – Vice-Principal at Bruce Peninsula District School and St. Edmunds Public School

Susan Jamieson – Vice-Principal at Hepworth Central Public School

Terry Hogan – Vice-Principal at Keppel-Sarawak Elementary School

AREA 2

Don Burns – Principal at Hillcrest Elementary School

AREA 3

Kevin Wilson – Principal at Georgian Bay Community School

Alison Bradley – Vice-Principal at G.C. Huston Public School

Patricia Holm – Vice-Principal at Northport Elementary School

AREA 4

Andrew Riddick – Principal at Kincardine District Senior School

Erica DeVuono – Vice-Principal at Kincardine District Senior School

Brad Doherty – Vice-Principal at Huron Heights Public School

Jennifer Rourke – Vice-Principal at Chesley District Community School

These placements are effective September 1, 2021.

Bluewater District School Board acknowledges retiring principals Burke Mason (Holland-Chatsworth Central School), Mark Ozorio (Kincardine District Senior School), and Matt Pickett (Bruce Peninsula District School and St. Edmunds Public School) for their years of dedicated service.