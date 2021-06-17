Bluewater District School Board 2021-22 Principal and Vice-Principal Placements

88
Media Release

June 2, 2021, Chesley, ON – Bluewater District School Board announces the following administrative placements:

AREA 1
Kathy Archer – Principal at Grey Highlands Secondary School
Brenda Brewer – Principal at Bruce Peninsula District School and St. Edmunds Public School
Tracy Dinsmore – Principal at Holland-Chatsworth Central School
Heather Bender – Vice-Principal at Peninsula Shores District School
Breanna Heels – Vice-Principal at Bruce Peninsula District School and St. Edmunds Public School
Susan Jamieson – Vice-Principal at Hepworth Central Public School
Terry Hogan – Vice-Principal at Keppel-Sarawak Elementary School

AREA 2
Don Burns – Principal at Hillcrest Elementary School
AREA 3
Kevin Wilson – Principal at Georgian Bay Community School
Alison Bradley – Vice-Principal at G.C. Huston Public School
Patricia Holm – Vice-Principal at Northport Elementary School

AREA 4
Andrew Riddick – Principal at Kincardine District Senior School
Erica DeVuono – Vice-Principal at Kincardine District Senior School
Brad Doherty – Vice-Principal at Huron Heights Public School
Jennifer Rourke – Vice-Principal at Chesley District Community School

These placements are effective September 1, 2021. 

Bluewater District School Board acknowledges retiring principals Burke Mason (Holland-Chatsworth Central School), Mark Ozorio (Kincardine District Senior School), and Matt Pickett (Bruce Peninsula District School and St. Edmunds Public School) for their years of dedicated service.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR