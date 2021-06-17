Bluewater District School Board 2021-22 Principal and Vice-Principal Placements

Media Release
June 2, 2021, Chesley, ON – Bluewater District School Board announces the following administrative placements:
AREA 1
Kathy Archer – Principal at Grey Highlands Secondary School
Brenda Brewer – Principal at Bruce Peninsula District School and St. Edmunds Public School
Tracy Dinsmore – Principal at Holland-Chatsworth Central School
Heather Bender – Vice-Principal at Peninsula Shores District School
Breanna Heels – Vice-Principal at Bruce Peninsula District School and St. Edmunds Public School
Susan Jamieson – Vice-Principal at Hepworth Central Public School
Terry Hogan – Vice-Principal at Keppel-Sarawak Elementary School
AREA 2
Don Burns – Principal at Hillcrest Elementary School
AREA 3
Kevin Wilson – Principal at Georgian Bay Community School
Alison Bradley – Vice-Principal at G.C. Huston Public School
Patricia Holm – Vice-Principal at Northport Elementary School
AREA 4
Andrew Riddick – Principal at Kincardine District Senior School
Erica DeVuono – Vice-Principal at Kincardine District Senior School
Brad Doherty – Vice-Principal at Huron Heights Public School
Jennifer Rourke – Vice-Principal at Chesley District Community School
These placements are effective September 1, 2021.
Bluewater District School Board acknowledges retiring principals Burke Mason (Holland-Chatsworth Central School), Mark Ozorio (Kincardine District Senior School), and Matt Pickett (Bruce Peninsula District School and St. Edmunds Public School) for their years of dedicated service.