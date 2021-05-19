Hike for Hospice Over 65% Towards Fundraising Goal

Submitted by Nancy Forgrave

The 2021 Virtual Hike for Hospice is well underway. Bruce Peninsula Hospice invites you to hike, walk, kayak, dance, garden, bike, or do anything that brings you joy and help us raise funds and awareness for hospice palliative care. To join go to www.bphospice.ca/hikeforhospice.

Send us a photo of your Hike for Hospice activity that we can post on our website, and we will enter you into a draw to win a fabulous Hike for Hospice gift basket. You could win boat tour tickets from Blue Heron Boat Tours, a copy of the bestseller, Hidden Life of Trees, by Peter Wohlleben, gift certificates, hiking socks, and more! Send your photo to [email protected]

So far we have reached over 65% of our goal and we have two weeks to go. We know we can count on you because together we are local people helping local people.

It was recently national Hospice Palliative Care week and the theme shared by Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association, was “to shine a light on those who have been with you through the hardest and happiest times of your life”. We walk in the memory of those we hold in our hearts, and those who have cared for us and mentored us. We remember Donna Baker, a well-known Bruce Peninsula Hospice Volunteer and Hike for Hospice Leader. We will never forget how Donna gathered us together for Hike for Hospice and provided such caring support in our community.

Her legacy continues through Marg Glendon. While Marg never met Donna, she was inspired by her story and has continued in her footsteps by creating the team, Peninsula Sole Sisters.

Here is their story:

“Peninsula Sole Sisters will be hiking locally, either in person or apart, with the common goal of raising awareness and funds for Bruce Peninsula Hospice. Our team members have witnessed, and in some cases, had the support of Hospice services here or while living elsewhere. Hospice volunteers are vital to improving the quality of life for individuals and families experiencing loss or life-limiting illness. Having trained volunteers who can compassionately listen, reduces the feeling of being alone and improves quality of life. Living in a rural community, we depend even more on our neighbours and community for support. Hiking is a wonderful healing companion, too. Peninsula SoleSisters has a team goal of hiking/walking 260 km, that’s the equivalent of the main trail and side trails of the Peninsula Bruce Trail. We encourage you to support us with a donation to Bruce Peninsula Hospice and to discover the healing of walking and hiking in your neighbourhood or nearby trail, too!”