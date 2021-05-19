Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association to Receive up to $195,800 For Climate Action

Media Release

May 17, 2021 – The Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association will receive up to $195,800 of funding from the Government of Canada to ignite community climate change action on the Saugeen-Bruce Peninsula. The grant was awarded under the Climate Action and Awareness Fund, which will invest $206 million over five years to support Canadian-made projects that help to reduce Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Elizabeth Thorn, Chair of the Biosphere Association, and her husband Jeremy, were the lead writers of the grant application.

She said this about the organization’s success, “The Biosphere is thrilled for this opportunity to move the needle on climate action in our community. We look forward to working closely with council, the Climate Action Committee, and the wider North Bruce community on this critical endeavour.”

Northern Bruce Peninsula Mayor, Milt McIver echoed Thorn’s sentiments, “It’s fantastic that our community’s climate change initiatives are being recognized at a National level. This grant will allow the Biosphere to create good local jobs, provide support and education on how to lower energy costs, and empower residents looking to act on climate change. The impacts of this funding will be very far-reaching.”

The Biosphere Association’s application focused on strategies to reduce carbon emissions on the Peninsula and to increase community capacity and willingness to participate in climate action. A portion of the funds have been put towards hiring two staff members on one-year contracts.

Ryan Matheson, Lion’s Head local and recent graduate from the University of Guelph’s Master’s of Rural Planning and Development program, was selected for the position of Climate Action Program Manager.

“I’m really excited to be back in my home community and contributing to such meaningful work. The Biosphere Association has provided the Peninsula with an incredible opportunity to demonstrate how small communities can show leadership in the fight against climate change. My role is to engage and support any local people or businesses wishing to lower their carbon emissions and their energy costs.” said Matheson.

Ryan Matheson

Will Meneray

Will Meneray, of Canvas Strategy Consulting Group, was selected to support the Community Climate Action Plan. His role will be to work with the Municipal Climate Action Committee, chaired by Mike Campbell, and local stakeholders to develop an effective long-term Community Climate Action Plan for the Northern Bruce Peninsula. Community Climate Action Plans are official documents that lay out strategies and policy recommendations to help municipalities mitigate their climate impacts and adapt to the inevitable social, environmental, and economic impacts of climate change.

Facilitating the transition to clean electric technologies is central to the Biosphere Association’s strategy to support community-wide emission reductions. Part of this plan is to develop local infrastructure for electric vehicles and to encourage community uptake.

Biosphere board member and clean energy expert, Glen Estill explains, “94% of Ontario’s electricity comes from carbon free sources. This is why the electrification of transportation and home heating is such a powerful climate action strategy. When you drive a typical internal combustion engine vehicle 500 km, you are coughing about 92 kilograms, or 200 lbs of CO2 into the air. Plus, it costs you about $50. In Ontario, charging an EV to drive 500 km will indirectly emit less than 4 kilograms of CO2 and it will only cost about $10 if you charge at home. That’s reducing fuel costs by 80% and emissions by 95%. And by the way, EV’s are fun to drive!”

The Biosphere Association has already secured the installation of nearly 40 public EV chargers in the North Bruce Peninsula.

Biosphere board member and volunteer, Rod Layman is assisting with the implementation of strategies to help community members reduce their home energy consumption and costs. By leveraging government programs and incentives, the Biosphere aims to facilitate and subsidize at least 25 home and small business energy audits and to replace at least 5 oil and gas furnaces with high-efficiency electric heat pumps.

If you are interested in learning more about electric vehicles or lowering your home energy costs, contact Ryan Matheson at [email protected] If you would like to be involved in developing the Northern Bruce Peninsula Community Climate Action Plan, contact Will Meneray at [email protected]