ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES LAID IN NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA

Media Release

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On March 31, 2021 at 1:28 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a firearm incident on Head Street, in the Village of Tobermory, in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Police were advised that a motor vehicle drove past a residence and the driver fired several bullets at the residence.

A witness followed the accused’s vehicle and as they approached this suspect vehicle, the accused fired several shotgun rounds at the victim’s vehicle, narrowly missing the occupants, before fleeing the area.

There were no injuries.

OPP officers located the accused in a motor vehicle on March 31 and they were arrested and taken into custody without further incident.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 39 year old from Northern Bruce Peninsula, with the following offences:

Two counts of attempt to commit murder using a firearm, section 239(1)(a.1) Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)

Discharge a firearm into a place in a reckless manner, section 244.2(1)(a) CCC

Uttering threats – to cause death or bodily harm, section 264.1(1)(a) CCC

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine, section 4(1) Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Schedule I substance – methamphetamine, section 4(1) CDSA

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on April 1, 2021.