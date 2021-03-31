Biosphere Red Headed Woodpecker Recovery Program In Search of Volunteers

Submitted by Patricia Sein 

The Red Headed Woodpecker is now an ENDANGERED species and the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association is beginning a Red Headed Woodpecker Recovery Program. 

We are looking for volunteers. For information and how you can help please contact: Patricia Sein, Volunteer Coordinator @ [email protected]

CAN YOU SOLVE THE MYSTERY?

ALL OF THESE BEAUTIFUL WOODPECKERS LIVE ON THE BRUCE PENINSULA, BUT WHICH ONE IS THE TRUE RED-HEADED WOODPECKER? DO YOU KNOW?

Thanks to Arni Stinnissen for the use of his photos.

Answers: (Top Row L-R) Pileated Woodpecker, Red-Headed Woodpecker, Red-Bellied Woodpecker. (Bottom Row L-R) Yellow-Bellied Sapsucker, Hairy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker.

