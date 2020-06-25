What In The World Is Going On In Church-Land? When And How Will We Re-Open Our Churches?

Submitted by Brad Inglis

The United Churches on the Peninsula will resume services Sunday September 13th.

The bottom line is that the Province of Ontario has said that churches can re-open but doing so in a safe and careful manner that ensures the health and safety of everyone. Clear guidelines are in place from the Grey Bruce Health Unit. That being said, each church will do so at their own pace and according to the comfort level of their own congregations. Some churches will be better prepared than others to open sooner.

Light and Life Community Chapel has resumed services and you can check with them directly regarding safety protocol for worshipping with them at 519.596.2939 or pmikeq@gmail.com or google their web page.

The local Catholic services in Lion’s Head and Tobermory are on hold for the time being but news of their re-opening will be announced. The Anglican Churches in Canada have announced that they will be closed until at least after Labour Day weekend https://www.anglican.ca and you can find further local information and recorded services for them at http://www.laamb.ca.

The United Churches in Lion’s Head, Pike Bay and Tobermory will not resume services until Sunday September 13th. Pastoral care and outreach continues to be available by contacting Lion’s Head United Church – Ruth Smith @ 519-793-3624 or baysyde@eastlink.ca and in Tobermory by contacting Rev. Brad Inglis @ 519-596-2821 or binglis2@me.com. Recorded church services and other information can be found at http://www.tobermoryunited.ca. If you would like to be on our email list, please contact Brad.

In Lion’s Head/Ferndale you will find Bethel Evangelical Missionary Church https://www.bethelemc.ca and The Pentecostal Country Church – Lion’s Head http://www.pentecostalcountrychurch.org. By visiting each of their web pages, you will find contact information about what their new protocols will be.

Just like everyone else, churches are learning to do business in new and exciting ways. Online services help to make church more accessible, web page information gives you the opportunity to dive deeper in what individual churches have to offer. One to one support can be arranged, telephone calls and email make it possible to connect with clergy. In some churches, small groups of 10 make it possible to connect and support one another.

We are very fortunate here on the Bruce to have a wide range of ministry ready and willing to look beyond their traditional church walls and support the community as we learn new ways to be in relationship with our faith.