Sailboat Races Held On Sunny Picture Perfect September Weekend

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

The ninth version of the Ken Hodge Sailboat Races took place on 19 and 20 September with 14 sailboats sailing out of the Lion’s Head Marina into Isthmus Bay. The annual fall races are named in honour of former Harbour Master Ken Hodge.

Boaters and spectators armed with binoculars watched the 4 nautical mile and a 10 nautical race which were held on Saturday and the 14 nautical mile pursuit race held on Sunday.

The Sunday race always collects for the Terry Fox Run and this year the 14 boat fleet donated $700 in cash which was then matched by an anonymous sailing benefactor for a total of $1,400.

Photo Credit: Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Photo Credit: Joan Draper

Photo Credit: Joan Draper

Overall Weekend Results were:

• 1st – Elusive – Tim Matheson of Lion’s Head – Captain

• 2nd – Wicked R – Colin Todd of Kitchener – Captain

• 3rd – Bad Attitude – Adrian Marsden of Wiarton – Captain

Results from Race #1 were:

1st – Elusive

2nd – Bad Attitude

3rd – Wicked R

Second Race:

1st – Bad Attitude

2nd – Elusive

3rd – Wicked R

Race #3 – Pursuit Race:

1st – Elusive

2nd – Wicked R

3rd – Aquila