Life Around Tobermory United… From The Desk Of The Lazy Theologian Annual Chicken BBQ Sells Out!

Submitted by Brad Inglis

More notches on our belt buckle – Civic Holiday Weekend over – check. Chicken Barbecue over – check. Cases of covid, still manageable – check. An ice cream cone next to the harbour – check. But the month isn’t completely gone and there are still things to do before this unusual and chaotic summer comes to an end.

The first thing to do is thank everyone who came out and supported the Chicken Barbecue. For the first time since I have been here, we sold out. The local community support was amazing! Our volunteer team was outstanding in making the operation run smoothly with no big wait times in line, the food was hot and carefully packed in an efficient environmentally conscious way. Sadly, I dropped the ball by getting the tickets mixed up and overselling, hence leaving several of our dear friends without their anticipated chicken dinner. I do apologize for the confusion and disappointment on such a crazy weekend. I promise that things will be better in hand another year, so please don’t give up on us. A couple of organizational wiz’s will take over managing tickets and I can go back to wandering around with a stunned look on my face and nervously rubbing my hands together. So, thank you for your support, your patience, your kindness and donations.

What else is new?

We are still looking at our first Sunday back at church as being Sunday September 13th in each Lion’s Head, Pike Bay and Tobermory. That will be contingent upon covid conditions at the time and you will see the protocols laid out as we get closer to opening Sunday. We still don’t quite know what the groups who use the church space will look like, but we are working to make a plan.

In the meantime, AA meets Monday nights at 7:30 pm on the labyrinth at the back of the church. Please bring your own lawn chair and water if you like. Yoga is happening outside with Joanne Schaner Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:30 am. Please bring a blanket and folding chair and yoga mat if you have one. The cost is $10 per class.

As we head into this last part of the summer, don’t lose patience or heart! Up until now, with great support from our local medical professionals we have kept covid at bay and still managed to host many summer guests. The police are doing their job to try and keep a lid on stunt driving and Mike’s lot is beginning to look like a high-end used car sales centre. And our frontline folks tough it out keeping the stores and restaurants open, pumping gas and catering to the tourists. Who would have thought we could be so resilient?

Blessings to you folks as we continue on this path of finding our way in a new world, learning as we go and adapting at a pace that is comfortable for each of us.

Brad Inglis is the minister at Tobermory United Church. He can be reached at binglis2@me.com

www.tobermoryunited.ca