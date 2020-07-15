Media Release

David Almack, President of St. Edmunds Property Owners, Inc, the largest property owners organization in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, recently presented a cheque for $455.64 to April Patry, Executive Director of Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation. The money is from the recently closed out bank account for the North Bruce Peninsula Property Owners Coalition. The money was transferred to the “SEPO” bank account in order to then donate it specifically for health services in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

The “NB Coalition” originally included fourteen property owner groups in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula. Large distances between the groups, varying priorities and no major and unifying concerns at the time resulted in member organizations pursuing their own agenda. Since then, increasing concerns brought on by the Five Year Plan Review with subsequent Bylaw changes, Short Term Accommodations, ever increasing property taxes, the noteworthy influx of tourists and concern for our pristine local environment has led to the creation of other organizations.

North Bruce Advocates, Bruce Peninsula Short Term Accommodations Group, St. Edmunds Property Owners, Inc and others have stepped in to expand on the energies of the NB Coalition.