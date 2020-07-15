Tobermory Chamber of Commerce President Neda Sarbakhsh (left) delivered MASKS REQUIRED signage to Rick Peacock (right) just in time for the July 11-12 weekend. Peacocks required masks proactively before it was mandatory; Rick is happy with that choice but says “it’s getting ‘way better now that masks are required everywhere”.
Latest News
Chi-Cheemaun Passengers No Longer Limited to Essential Travel
Media ReleaseEffective Friday June 12, concurrent with Ontario’s Stage 2 regional reopening, MS Chi-Cheemaun passengers will no longer...
MPP Walker Pleased With $150 Million Broadband Investment
Media Release OWEN SOUND – Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker is pleased the government is investing $150 million to...
Additional Settlement Services Available for Newcomers in Grey Bruce
Media ReleaseYMCA of Owen SoundGrey Bruce Settlement ServicesNewly established Grey Bruce Settlement Services brings...