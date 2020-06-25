Submitted by the Friends of Bruce District Parks

At the time of writing, two of the six sides were almost completely “re-shaked” and the other sides were being prepared. The lovely weather of the last week has enabled the team to make great progress. Equally, we have made great progress in raising the necessary funds, but still have a little way to go – so any and all donations will be most appreciated. Cheques can be made out to the Friends and sent to P.O. Box 66, Tobermory, N0H 2R0, marked “Big Tub Light’. Tax receipts will be promptly issued for amounts over ten dollars.

Photo Credit: Bill Caulfeild-Browne Photo Left: Chris, Dan and Sean of the And-Rod team take a break from refurbishing Big Tub light.

Our sincere thanks go to the members of the community, businesses and the Municipality who have already given so generously. They will be recognized appropriately when the project is complete.