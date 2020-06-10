Opening of Short Term Accommodations MNBP Know Before You Go Update June 4, 2020

Media Release

NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA – The Province has lifted its ban on the opening of Short-Term Accommodations as of 12:01 a.m. on June 5th, 2020. Please note that short term accommodations include: Airbnb rentals, cottage rentals as well as lodges and B&B’s.

We ask that owners of Short-Term Accommodations please be aware of the precautionary Covid-19 recommendations that the province and Grey-Bruce Health Unit have made for the opening and operation of your businesses. We also ask that renters contact your reservations to verify any additional requirements needed prior to travelling to your destination.

“We welcome everyone back to the Northern Bruce Peninsula”, stated Mayor Milt McIver,” we ask that everyone follows Covid-19 precautions while visiting the area and be safe.”

The following is a list of facilities that are open:

• Provincial Parks – Day-use only

• Portions of The Bruce Trail have re-opened. Check online for updates at: https://brucetrail.org/

Municipal Parks

• Cameron Lake Park

• Eastnor Park (Hobson’s Harbour)

• Stokes Bay Park (Government Dock area)

• Sunset Park (Cape Hurd)

• Lion’s Head Beach Playground

Trails

• White Bluff area trail

• Borchardt Road, Cape Chin North

• Dyers Bay

• Moore Street

• Moore Street, McCurdy Drive

Beaches

• Gap area Tobermory

• The Rocks

• Lion’s Head Beach area

• Dunks Bay Beach

The following facilities remain closed:

• Sandy Beach

• School Bell Park – Tobermory

• Restaurants – Open for take-out only

• Play structures

• Swings

• Slides

• Outdoor exercise equipment

Fire Permits

A fire permit will be required to hold an outdoor burn. Check the municipal website for permit applications.

Waste Disposal Sites

Summer hours of operation are in effect. Residents are encouraged to pay by credit/debit or account. Cash will not be accepted. Only 5 vehicles will be admitted to the site at one time. Locations and hours of operation can be found at www.northbrucepeninsula.ca/waste

Helpful Tips for Cottagers

If you are thinking of travelling to the cottage, here are some things to keep in mind:

• Pack ahead and minimize trips into town.

• Check for hours of operations at your favorite establishment before you go.

• If you must go out please practice social distancing and/or wear a face mask.

• Gatherings of more than 5 people continue to be a chargeable offence under Provincial Emergency Orders.