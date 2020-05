Media Release

May 10, 2020 – As a result of our universal swabbing at Golden Dawn this past Tuesday, we have had a positive result. This means we will be placed into COVID-19 outbreak. We will continue to follow all directives and implement protocols as per Public Health and COVID-19 Outbreak Guidance for Long Term Care Homes.

We will continue to keep you informed as more information becomes available. As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please email covid19@goldendawn.ca.