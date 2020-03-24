Submitted by Barbara Sterling, Administrator at Golden Dawn

A directive from the Ministry of Long Term Care requires that all non-essential visits to Golden Dawn are suspended until further notice. At this time, ONLY people visiting residents who are very ill or requiring end of life care are permitted to enter the premises. Upon arrival visitors and/or all personnel will be asked further questions to determine if they may proceed with their visit. This went into effect on Sunday March 15, 2020

All staff are screened and monitored prior to each shift and sent home if sick. We are encouraging family to call any time for updates, and to visit outside their windows to see each other and speak to each other on the phone , we also have SKYPE and will post resident photos on facebook from time to time (with family consent of course).