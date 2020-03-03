8th Annual Wiarton & District Job Fair March 25th

MEDIA RELEASE

Wednesday March 25, 2020, The Wiarton & District Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with VPI Inc. are pleased to announce that we will be hosting the 8th Annual Wiarton & District Community Job Fair at the Wiarton Community Arena.

Whether it’s a full-time career, a summer job or part-time employment that the job seeker is looking for – it may be found at this local event.

Local employers will have booths available where they can answer your questions and accept your resumes.

A Job Fair is an excellent way to save time while looking for employment and creating connections in the business community, a potential job-seeker can do it all in one evening in one location.

VPI Inc., your Bruce County service provider of Employment Ontario funded programs that are sponsored in part by the Government of Canada will be onsite to answer any questions about Employment funding opportunities. It is a great opportunity to have your questions answered about hiring and training incentives and for employers to network.

VPI Inc., will also have a booth offering information to all job seekers including Bruce County Summer Student job applications for both Employers and job seekers. VPI will accept all completed applications that day.

This year’s event will be open to Job Seekers on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Wiarton & District Arena and Community Centre upstairs.

Thank you to our partners VPI Inc, RAM Trophies & Sportswear, and New Orleans Pizza for helping to make the 8th Annual Job Fair a success.