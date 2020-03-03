Bruce Peninsula District School 2019-20 Senior and Junior Girls Volleyball Teams at the CWOSSA qualifier game in Wiarton, ON.

Back row (L-R) – Grace Wheeler, Morgan Clark, Haley Forbes, Avery Hutchinson, Anna Chisholm, Christianna Reimer-Catteau and Chloe Mielhausen. Middle row (L-R) – Coach Jen Cameron, Marissa Mielhausen, Morgan Daries, Haley Elgie, Mackenzie Zevenbergen, Megan Nearingburg and Coach Ashley Myles. Front row (L-R)- Jasmine Brough, Stacey Thompson, Maizy Hutchinson and Chloe Cameron. Missing from photo – Payton Lisk and Laura Naves.