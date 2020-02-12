ZYCH , John Peter born October 1st, 1949 in a refugee camp in Auxerre, France passed away 48 years to the day after becoming engaged to his beloved wife Barbara, on February 7th, 2020 at the Southampton Hospital. John was the true embodiment of community. He was an electrician, a woodworker, a boat builder, a father, an uncle, a brother, and a son. He was an avid hunter and an accomplished fisherman. He was a provider. He was strong. He lost most of his left hand as a child but overcame this limitation to become a skilled craftsman. He was kind, inclusive and proud to be a Canadian. He loved camping, canoeing, boating, hunting, hosting the biggest bonfires, and travelling but most of all he loved spending time with his family. John lived his life to the fullest, right up to his last moment. We will always cherish this great man who taught us how to achieve our goals no matter what obstacles we faced. Fighting with incredible bravery and dignity to the end in true John fashion, he never lost his quick wit and his wonderful sense of humour. He left this world singing and laughing with family and friends. John is survived by his loving family, including his wife Barbara Zych (nee Lyons), his daughters Tanya Thornton of Listowel and Amy Nicholson of Port Elgin, his sons-in law Scott Thornton and Scott Nicholson, and his two granddaughters Anna Nicholson and Brea Thornton. John is survived by his siblings Sophie, Joanne, and Tony. A visitation will be held on Friday February 14th from 6:00-9:00 pm at the Tobermory United Church. A service in his memory will be held at TUC on February 15th at 11:00 am, followed by a celebration of John’s life at the Legion Branch 290. If desired, friends may make donations to the Tobermory United Church or Royal Canadian Legion Branch 290. The family would like to express our sincere thanks for the wonderful care, prayers and support given by everyone in the community, our amazing paid and volunteer healthcare providers, and all those within our church.