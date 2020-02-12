WEBB, Peter Norman passed away at Gateway Haven, Wiarton, on January 19, 2020, at the age of 79. Formerly from Tobermory and Guelph, Peter was predeceased by his father and mother, Norman Earl Webb and Audrey Webb. He leaves behind his first wife, Donna Webb, his daughter Julie Webb (Thomas George) and her son Ryan, his son Todd and his wife Sindy, his older brother Donald, and Donald’s daughters Gigi (Peter) and Michelle (Derek) and Peter’s second wife, Mary Catherine (Sara) Webb. Peter grew up in Guelph, and worked at his fathers’ manufacturing plant. He had a pilots licence and was a music fan, playing piano and organ. He retired to the Northern Bruce Peninsula, most recently residing in the Davis Apartments. Private family funeral arrangements entrusted to the George Funeral Home in Wiarton. Interment in the family plot in Farnham Cemetery will take place this spring. Expressions of remembrance to the Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary or Gateway Haven would be appreciated. Many thanks to the Family Health Team in Tobermory and Gateway Haven for excellent care during Peter’s struggle with dementia.