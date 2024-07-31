MacPHATTER, ‘Moe’ Murray Allan – peacefully at his residence early Wednesday morning July 24, 2024. Moe MacPhatter of Tobermory in his 85th year. Beloved husband of the late Beth MacPhatter (nee Desjardin). Cherished father of Jo Anne Lane and her husband Rick of Tobermory and Jeff and his wife Linda of French River. Much loved grandfather of John, Emily, Evan, Lisa, Desmond and Graydon and great grandfather of Lucas, Frankie, Rose, Ross and Audrey. Dear brother of Bob MacPhatter and his wife Doreen of Owen Sound and brother-in-law of Amelia Dunham of Tobermory. Predeceased by parents Edith (nee Lipsett) and Gordon MacPhatter.Private family arrangements entrusted to the George Funeral Home, Lion’s Head Chapel, Lion’s Head. Details of a celebration of life will be announced when available. Expressions of remembrance to the Tobermory Medical Clinic Auxiliary or the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 290 would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com