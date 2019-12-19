Submitted by Kevin Walsh

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…..and the generous nature of the people of the Bruce Peninsula continues. Not only has the Challenge been beat THREE MORE TIMES, we have had several, various amount donations made this month as well. Thank you to each and every one of you!

Nancy and Bill Strang and Bluffs B&B answered the challenge with a donation of $5,500.00. Nancy said the donation was made possible thru an inheritance from a long time family friend. This friend also left a very large sum to the Wingham hospital, so healthcare was obviously very important to him. Nancy and Bill are both active Hospital Auxiliary members and Nancy is currently on the Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation Board and has been for just over 4 years. Thank you so much for your many volunteer hours for healthcare and for sharing your inheritance to make a generous donation to the MRI.

Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation board members Nancy Strang (right) and Glenn Beacock (left) donate to the challenge. Photo taken at the Wiarton Curling Club where the recent BPHSF fundraising bonspeil took place.

The next donation to the challenge was made by Glenn Beacock with a donation of $5510.00 Glenn is also a current Bruce Peninsula Health Serviced Foundation Board Member and has been for 4 years. Glenn said he had been thinking about answering the challenge for some time….no time like the present to do it. Like Nancy he knows very well the needs of health care and the important task of balancing the finances to keep health care local. Thank you so much Glenn for volunteering your time and for your generous donation to the MRI.

I’m sure Nancy and Glenn remember the first time it was brought to the Foundation Board that the MRI was in dire need of replacement. The process to replace such a crucial piece of equipment is long and involved and takes a great deal of fundraising but we are happy to report that the fundraising stands at 3.5 million of the 4.7 million replacement cost and that renovations have begun in preparation for installation in 2020.

BPHSF with the support of our two amazing Hospital Auxiliaries has raised a total of $425,000 so far!

Before the late November edition of The Bruce Peninsula Press had even been printed we received a wonderful surprise…an email from The Tobermory Press saying they to were going to donate to the challenge to make it one donation closer to 20 so that Brent Robins would donate again. Brent’s Challenge wasn’t even “Hot off the press “ yet! Our first reaction was to say “You have already done your share to make the Challenge a tremendous success”….. but it wouldn’t be right to turn down money for local healthcare. Honestly the success of the Challenge is due to the wonderful coverage it received from the Press. The crew at the Tobermory Press made our job so easy. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. As residents of the Bruce Peninsula we couldn’t ask for a better local paper. The paper is informative and carries the voices of those that want to advertise, to complain, to inform…..all for those that want to learn, be informed, agree or disagree. It reminds us of all that goes on around here and all that is upcoming. You guys ROCK!!!! Also Thank you for your very generous donation of $5,600 to the MRI. It really is the icing on the cake.

PEOPLE ARE SO GENEROUS FOR LOCAL HEALTHCARE…..PLEASE GIVE WHAT YOU CAN to help BPHSF meet the Bruce Peninsula’s portion of the MRI funding. Contact April or Catharine at the Foundation office in the Allied Professional building beside the Wiarton Hospital at 519-534-5856. With the holidays and the New Year fast approaching April and Catharine would like to wish everyone a Wonderful Holiday Season and All the Best in 2020.

The Foundation office will closed for Christmas and reopen Jan 2nd. Tuesdays in the Lion’s Head Hospital Board Room will continue in 2020 with a schedule of the second and last Tuesday of every month from 9:00am to 4:00pm. Stop in and visit. They are there to answer questions and listen to any concerns.

Tax receipts will be issued for the 2019 income tax year for any donations made before Christmas as well as any donations postmarked by December 31st.

Merry Christmas ALL and all the best for a Healthy, Happy 2020,

The Walshs