Media Release

(Bruce County, Ontario) The Bruce County Tourism Innovation Lab awarded three innovative entrepreneurs each with $3,000 grants to advance their unique, sustainable tourism products on the Bruce Peninsula.

The lab – a partnership between the Ontario Tourism Innovation Lab, Bruce County, Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, Town of South Bruce Peninsula, and Bruce Grey Simcoe (Regional Tourism Organization 7) – aims to encourage entrepreneurs to develop sustainable, experiential, or enhanced tourism activities that fosters a strong tourism sector while also protecting the natural environment.

Sixteen entrepreneurs from across Bruce County applied to the “Spark” Mentorship & Grants program to advance their innovative tourism ideas, with grant sponsorship generously provided by Bruce Power. The top five applicants were invited to pitch their ideas at the Finalists’ Pitch Session in Sauble Beach on November 5 where the judging panel (including partner representatives, tourism innovators and entrepreneurs) selected the three winning applicants:

• Graham Thomas – Eco Adventures (Water-based Ecotourism Experience)

• Kat McNichol – Dreamers Writing Farm (Winter Glamping)

• Barbara Canning (Wild By Nature Forest Therapy)

In addition to the grants, winners receive mentorship; access to a network of tourism innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders; and access to a business guide outlining other resources and support services provided by partners.

“We are excited to see these innovative tourism ideas come to life as a result of this competition and partnership,” commented Jill Roote, Bruce County’s Manager of Economic Development. “This collaboration creates an atmosphere where unique tourism activities are developed to enhance the visitor experience and grow this key industry in Bruce County while balancing both economic return and environmental stewardship.”

For more information visit www.tourisminnovation.ca/bruce.