Submitted by Amanda Andino Rodriguez

The delicious aroma of roasted pork was in the air on Saturday, September 7 as AND-ROD Construction Ltd. held its 4th Annual Pig Roast.

This year there was record attendance as this has become a much needed community event to welcome the autumn and to see friends that are missed over the hectic summer months. Or perhaps the record attendance was due to the fact that band The 3 Men in the Tub was reuniting and providing fantastic entertainment.

Whatever the reasons, $1,150 and a large box of food was raised for the Tobermory Food Bank, which unfortunately has seen a record number of families this year.

We, together, raised twice as much as last year!

Thank you to The 3 Men in the Tub and all who attended, brought food, and donated. We look forward to next year.