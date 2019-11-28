Submitted by Kevin Walsh

Walsh MRI Challenge Update

Just as he promised with his “Challenge that Challenges the Challenge” back in July, Ted and Phyllis Hayes once again made a very significant donation to the MRI. Ted’s challenge really gave the whole MRI Challenge a boost when we were wondering if we had exhausted the possible donors. When Ted approached me and said if you get 15 donors, I will donate again, I never dreamed that we could meet that target.

With the three donations last month we did!

True to his word, Ted and Phyllis have made a donation from EPH Tools and EPH Trucking to match the previous donation of $5,300. Thank you so much for your boost with my fundraising, your generous donation, and for showing how much you care about local healthcare.

Another Challenge Put Forward

Brent, Julie, Adam, Tyler and Logan Robins of Bruce Anchor Cruises have been added to the list of generous donors with a donation of $5,400.

When discussing the importance of the new MRI in Owen Sound Brent made a very important point. “Not only does this extremely important piece of equipment benefit us locally, and keep us from long drives into congested city centers, it benefits those people in the cities and surrounding areas by shortening their wait times. All of Ontario benefits from well equipped hospitals spread out across Ontario. We are lucky to live in Canada and have such an excellent Health Care system.”

Brent followed this by issuing another challenge. “If you get 20 donations to your challenge, we will donate again.” WOW! Thank you so much for your generous contribution and hopefully another boost in fundraising for local healthcare.

Well, it has been a year since the MRI Challenge started, and due to the generosity of many peninsula businesses and individuals over $100,000 has been raised toward the replacement of the old MRI at the Owen Sound Hospital. Thank you to each and every business and individual who has answered the challenge, but also those people who have donated any amount to this must-have piece of equipment.

Staff from EPH Tools and EPH Trucking with Ted and Phyllis Hayes, who once again made a very significant donation to the MRI after Ted’s challenge to Kevin was met.

Where does the fundraising for the MRI stand?

I checked with April Patry, Executive Director of Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation, and she reported that “The Five Foundations and Six Hospital Auxiliaries that support Grey Bruce Health Services have raised $3.3 million of the 4.7 million so far.”

PEOPLE ARE SO GENEROUS FOR LOCAL HEALTHCARE…….PLEASE GIVE WHAT YOU CAN to help Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation meet the Bruce Peninsula’s portion of the MRI funding. Contact April or Catherine at the Foundation office in the Allied Professional building beside the Wiarton Hospital at 519-534-5856 or in the Lion’s Head Hospital board room every second Tuesday from 9:00am-4:00pm.

Tax receipts will be issued for the 2019 Income tax year if received by the Foundation by Dec 31st.